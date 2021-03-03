Three arrested after seven catalytic converters recovered by gardaí

The discovery of the converters was made when Finglas gardaí stopped and searched a car while on proactive patrol in the St Margaret’s Road area
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device for cars.

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 12:39
Steve Neville

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property after seven catalytic converters were recovered by gardaí.

The discovery of the converters was made in Dublin, on Tuesday morning, when Finglas gardaí stopped and searched a car while on proactive patrol in the St Margaret’s Road area.

The seven catalytic converters were found located in the boot of the car.

Gardaí said that the three occupants of the car – two men aged in their 20s and 40s and another man in his late teens – were arrested and detained for questioning under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Finglas Garda Station.

The two men have since been charged in connection to the case to appear before Blanchardstown District Court later this month, while the teen has been released without charge.

Gardaí added that the investigation is ongoing.

