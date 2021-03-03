Man arrested as €110,000 worth of cannabis seized by gardaí

Investigations are still ongoing according to gardaí
€110,000 worth of cannabis was seized by gardaí in Dublin. Photo: Garda Info

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 14:16
Caitlín Griffin

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to a substantial amount of cannabis seized by gardaí.

Gardaí searched a car in Ballinteer, Dublin shortly before 8pm last night and found a small quantity of cannabis.

In a follow-up search of a property in the same area €110,000 worth of the drug, €2,000 in cash and other paraphernalia were discovered.

The man is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Man charged in connection with violent disorder at Dublin anti-lockdown protest to appear in court

