Man arrested as €110,000 worth of cannabis seized by gardaí

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to a substantial amount of cannabis seized by gardaí.
Gardaí searched a car in Ballinteer, Dublin shortly before 8pm last night and found a small quantity of cannabis.
In a follow-up search of a property in the same area €110,000 worth of the drug, €2,000 in cash and other paraphernalia were discovered.
The man is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda station.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.