Contrite Corkman who head-butted another for perceived lewd gesture spared jail

A young man who thought that another man had made a lewd gesture to his girlfriend reacted by head-butting the other man and now the assailant has paid €1,500 compensation to the injured party.

He has been given a six-month suspended jail term at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin, confirmed at Cork District Court that JP Moureen had brought the cash to court as a gesture of compensation to the injured party.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on May 12, 2019, a man called to the gardaí stating that he wished to a make a complaint that he had been assaulted.

He said he had to get steri-strips over his eye after another man head-butted him for no reason.

JP Moureen of Beechwood Drive, Midleton, was identified as the man who carried out the assault.

Moureen, who had no previous convictions for assaults pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of assault causing harm to the other man on May 12, 2019.

Sgt Kelleher said the 29-year-old said the injured party had made a lewd gesture to his (Moureen’s) girlfriend and that this prompted him to assault the injured party.

Mr Ó Donnabháin, defence solicitor, asked earlier this year for sentencing to be adjourned stating that the defendant had been doing very well and was eager to increase part-time employment to full-time work but had very limited income at the moment due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Ó Donnabháin said:

He effectively begged and borrowed €1,500 by loan from family members.

"He has full contrition. He did apologise and he pleaded guilty."

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “This is an incident which was serious and warranted a prison sentence but he has brought €1,500 to court for the injured party which I take into consideration.”

The judge then imposed a six-month sentence which he suspended.