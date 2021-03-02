Young woman arrested after highspeed pursuit in Dublin broadcast on Instagram

Some footage of the pursuit circulated on social media as gardaí pursued the young woman on the M50. 
Young woman arrested after highspeed pursuit in Dublin broadcast on Instagram

The high speed pursuit took place last night on the M50 in Co Dublin. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 08:09
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have arrested a young woman after a pursuit on the M50 between Ballymun, Co Dublin, and Bray, Co Wicklow, last night. 

Some footage of the incident circulated widely last night on social media which lasted just under an hour. 

Multiple garda cars can be seen in the footage as the young woman filmed herself driving at high speeds on the Dublin ring road and taunting the gardaí.  

In some parts of the footage, the young woman can be heard singing along to pop music on her car's radio. 

The garda support helicopter was also dispatched at one stage to help garda traffic units trace the speeding driver. 

The incident began when the young woman failed to stop for gardaí at 5.55pm yesterday evening. 

She was later arrested on her return at Hampton Wood Drive in Ballymun at 6.50pm. 

The woman was then taken to Ballymun Garda station. No injuries were reported from the incident. 

She has since been released and is expected in court at a future date. 

 

Read More

'It could take six weeks before daily Covid-19 cases drop to 200'

More in this section

Police Stock Man arrested and 14 vehicles seized in Newry PSNI operation
No bail for Corkman accused of crashing a number of times during 45-minute car chase No bail for Corkman accused of crashing a number of times during 45-minute car chase
Cork woman gets 10 months for 100th theft conviction Cork woman gets 10 months for 100th theft conviction
#crime#dublin#gardaí
Garda stock

Arrest made after man attacked with wheel brace in Kerry home 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 27, 2021

  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 38
  • 40
  • 43
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices