Gsoc is examining interviews with Munster garda over claims of drug-dealing

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is examining interviews with a garda who was arrested as part of an investigation into alleged drug dealing.
The garda, who is based in the south west of the country, was questioned in recent days after being arrested by Gsoc.
It is understood he was taken to a garda station in Co Cork, where he was detained.
The garda was questioned in relation to allegations of drug dealing.
He could be held for up to 24 hours before being released.
Gsoc officers are examining the interview statements before engaging in the next stage of their investigation.
The Garda Ombudsman has the same powers of arrest and detention as gardaí when they are investigating an alleged criminal offence.
These powers are specified in the Garda Síochána Act 2005.
A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said he was precluded from commenting, and that the investigation was a matter for Gsoc.
Gsoc declined to comment, as is general policy of the organisation on specific investigations.