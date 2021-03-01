Man accused of threatening to cut throats of gardaí in Cork

Gardaí responded to a call to a house at Leesdale in Model Farm Road in Cork City late on Sunday night and a young man carrying knives threatened to cut their throats.

This was the allegation made by Sergeant Brendan Barry-Murphy at Cork District Court.

Bill O’Driscoll who is in his mid-20s was brought before the court on charges of producing knives, engaging in threatening behaviour and being intoxicated to such an extent that she was a danger to himself or others.

Sgt Barry-Murphy said gardaí responded to a call to Leesdale at 11.30pm on Sunday, February 28, and on arrival they met Bill O’Driscoll who had been put out of a house there.

However, the defendant then allegedly returned to the house and came back out onto the street carrying a kitchen knife in each hand.

Sgt Barry-Murphy alleged: “He was threatening to cut the throats of gardaí present. They had to retreat to the patrol car. He then made approaches to the car. He had to be pepper-sprayed and then he went back into his home.”

There was an objection to bail being given to the accused because of the seriousness of the alleged incident.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, asked if garda concerns would be assuaged if the defendant stayed with his wife at their address in West Street, Callan, County Kilkenny.

Sgt Barry-Murphy said that with that condition and other strict conditions, such as a 10pm to 6am curfew and abstinence from intoxicants, they would agree to the accused being remanded on bail. The accused is also required to keep his phone charged and reply to calls from gardaí when required.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case to March 29, on the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, to allow time for a copy of the prosecution evidence to be sent to the defence solicitor.