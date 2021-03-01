Two men arrested after cannabis grow house uncovered in Co Louth

Both men were arrested after the search of a house in Drogheda, Co Louth
The seized drugs have been sent for analysis. Picture: Gardaí

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 11:46
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have arrested two men after a search of a premises in Drogheda, Co Louth, uncovered a cannabis grow house with 130 plants. 

The plants were found at various stages of maturity along with 5kg of bagged cannabis herb. 

The search of the house in the Riverbank area of Drogheda took place yesterday afternoon as part of an intelligence led operation by gardaí based in Ballyjamesduff Co Cavan. 

Gardaí have estimated the street value of the seized cannabis to be worth €204,000, pending analysis. 

Two men, one aged in his early 30s and the other in his mid 30s, have been detained at Bailieboro garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

FREDDIE SHERRY;

