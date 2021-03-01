Man arrested after armed robbery in Co Louth

Two people were arrested however only one person was charged. File picture.

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 08:48
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have charged a man following an armed robbery of a shop in Dundalk, Co Louth. 

Just before 8am yesterday morning, a man entered a shop on the Carrickmacross road armed with a hammer and threatened staff. 

After demanding money from the till he fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash. 

After a series of inquiries, gardaí arrested two people aged in their 20s at a residence in the Co Louth town. 

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk garda station. 

The woman has since been released without charge but the man is due before Dundalk District Court this morning at 10.30am. 

Policing watchdog to review Mitchelstown killings over possible phone call

