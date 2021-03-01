Man arrested after armed robbery in Co Louth

Gardaí have charged a man following an armed robbery of a shop in Dundalk, Co Louth.
Just before 8am yesterday morning, a man entered a shop on the Carrickmacross road armed with a hammer and threatened staff.
After demanding money from the till he fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash.
After a series of inquiries, gardaí arrested two people aged in their 20s at a residence in the Co Louth town.
They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk garda station.
The woman has since been released without charge but the man is due before Dundalk District Court this morning at 10.30am.