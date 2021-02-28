Policing watchdog to review Mitchelstown killings over possible call

GSOC has confirmed it is investigating if prior contact was made to local gardaí before the tragedy unfolded last week.
Policing watchdog to review Mitchelstown killings over possible call

A garda on duty at the Hennessy family farm at Curraghgorm near Mitchelstown, north Cork where brothers Paddy, 60, and Willie, 66 were found dead on Friday. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 28 Feb, 2021 - 18:32
Pádraig Hoare

The policing watchdog has confirmed it is investigating whether one of three brothers found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in north Cork on Friday had contacted gardaí prior to the tragedy unfolding.

It comes as autopsies on the bodies of Paddy Hennessy, 60, Willie Hennessy, 66, and Johnny Hennessy, 59, were concluded on yesterday, with gardaí keeping the results private for operational reasons as they try to unravel what happened at the family farm near Mitchelstown.

It is believed that Johnny Hennessy killed his brothers with an axe on the farm before his body was found at the River Funshion around midday on Friday.

The Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission confirmed it is investigating if contact was made to local gardaí prior to the event.

A spokesman said: "Gsoc received a referral on Friday, February 26, from a garda superintendent related to possible contact between An Garda Síochána and one of the deceased prior to the incident.

"The referral was made under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. The matter is now under examination by GSOC."

While the autopsies on the remains of the three brothers have been completed, gardaí said that a number of scenes continue to be preserved, and technical examinations are ongoing.

They said that they were further appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Friday’s tragedy is the second apparent murder-suicide to cast a shadow over north Cork in less than five months, while earlier in February, the body of a woman was discovered in a burning car.

More in this section

Man arrested after gardaí discover drugs worth €123,000 at Roscommon house Man arrested after gardaí discover drugs worth €123,000 at Roscommon house
Brothers get extra jail time for 'galloping around Mayfield with a shovel and a bedpost' Brothers get extra jail time for 'galloping around Mayfield with a shovel and a bedpost'
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Convicted sex offender 'at risk of harming his own three children'
#mitchelstown murders
Policing watchdog to review Mitchelstown killings over possible call

Gardaí to be offered counselling after attending scene of Mitchelstown killings

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 27, 2021

  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 38
  • 40
  • 43
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices