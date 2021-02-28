Policing watchdog to review Mitchelstown killings over possible call

The policing watchdog has confirmed it is investigating whether one of three brothers found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in north Cork on Friday had contacted gardaí prior to the tragedy unfolding.

It comes as autopsies on the bodies of Paddy Hennessy, 60, Willie Hennessy, 66, and Johnny Hennessy, 59, were concluded on yesterday, with gardaí keeping the results private for operational reasons as they try to unravel what happened at the family farm near Mitchelstown.

It is believed that Johnny Hennessy killed his brothers with an axe on the farm before his body was found at the River Funshion around midday on Friday.

The Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission confirmed it is investigating if contact was made to local gardaí prior to the event.

A spokesman said: "Gsoc received a referral on Friday, February 26, from a garda superintendent related to possible contact between An Garda Síochána and one of the deceased prior to the incident.

"The referral was made under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. The matter is now under examination by GSOC."

While the autopsies on the remains of the three brothers have been completed, gardaí said that a number of scenes continue to be preserved, and technical examinations are ongoing.

They said that they were further appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Friday’s tragedy is the second apparent murder-suicide to cast a shadow over north Cork in less than five months, while earlier in February, the body of a woman was discovered in a burning car.