Brothers get extra jail time for 'galloping around Mayfield with a shovel and a bedpost'

Two brothers armed with a shovel and wooden bedpost arrived at a house in Cork but were prevented from engaging in physical violence by a third man in their company.

The two brothers who were both serving jail terms for unrelated crimes had their length of time in prison increased as a result of their actions.

Stephen McCarthy, 29, and Richard McCarthy, 23, both of Spring Lane halting site in Cork pleaded guilty, respectively, to production of a shovel and production of a bedpost in the course of the incident.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin added a total of two years to the three-and-a-half-year sentence being served by Stephen McCarthy and he added one year to the sentence of one year already being served by Richard McCarthy.

“What was behind galloping around Mayfield with a shovel and a bedpost?” Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin asked during the sentencing hearing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan said there was a dispute between Stephen McCarthy and one of the occupant’s of the house and that Richard McCarthy “came as back-up”.

There was no complaint made to the gardaí by the occupants of 65 Ballinderry Park, Mayfield, where the incident occurred.

However, gardaí obtained a warrant to secure CCTV coverage from a camera at the doorway of this address. Other CCTV from around the area was also harvested by gardaí investigating the violent disorder.

The night of the incident

Det. Garda Durcan said it occurred shortly before 8pm on June 1, 2020, when three men arrived outside the house armed with implements.

Det. Garda Durcan said the three men were seen running through the housing estate towards the particular address where there was a scuffle at the doorway.

“The third person involved prevented the matter escalating,” the detective said.

The two brothers were arrested and taken to Mayfield garda station for questioning but this had to be suspended for six hours in both cases as they were too intoxicated.

Neither men co-operated to any extent during interview, although Richard said in respect of one piece of CCTV: “It must be me if you are saying it’s me.” However, both men went on to plead guilty.

Previous convictions

Stephen McCarthy had over 100 previous convictions and is serving a jail sentence imposed recently in Clonmel for assaulting a paramedic.

Stephen McCarthy also admitted two counts of criminal damage on the M8 motorway where he crashed through the toll at Watergrasshill and reversed into a garda car trying to keep him at the scene of a crash. He caused €300 damage to the toll and €5,400 damage to the garda car.

Garda Brian McCabe said Stephen McCarthy drove 17 kilometres from gardaí before crashing through the barrier and later reversing into the garda car before 9pm on September 14, 2020.

The two years imposed on him was in respect of the Ballinderry Park and Watergrasshill incidents.

Barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said Stephen McCarthy had a chaotic life compounded by problems with alcohol and tablets. Barrister, Emmet Boyle, said Richard McCarthy had suffered tragedy and loss in his family but had engaged well with educational and chaplaincy services in prison.