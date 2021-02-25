Gardaí arrest two men suspected of ATM tampering

Items, known as skimming devices, were seized during the search
Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 16:13
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí have arrested two men suspected of tampering with an ATM following an incident in Palmerstown Village yesterday evening.

At approximately 6.30pm, gardaí observed two men, aged in their late 20s and mid 30s, behaving suspiciously at an ATM on the Old Lucan Road. 

Gardaí proceeded to search the men and the vehicle they were travelling in where items, known as skimming devices, were discovered and seized.

Both men were arrested and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí in Clondalkin are liaising with the Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) during this ongoing investigation.

Available on

