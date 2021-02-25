Two men dead following serious crash on N20

The Irish Community Rapid Response Air Ambulance. File photo: John D Kelly

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 15:28
Neil Michael and Eoin English

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Cork where two people have lost their lives.

The collision occurred on the N20, Rathgoggin, Cork today.

The Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) air ambulance was tasked and in attendance but they left the scene by 2.45pm.

It is not clear if they took any casualties to hospital.

Also among the units tasked, one fire engine from Charleville and another from Kilmallock arrived at the scene around 2pm.

Fr Donal O’Mahony, Parish Priest at Holy Cross Church, Charleville, gave the two men Last Rites.

He said: "We are involved in this tragic event but I really wouldn't know much about it.

"It is very sad to see two people have died. It is sad, and very upsetting for all, obviously.

"It is a very difficult situation for everybody.

"I prayed for the deceased and I prayed for the families who will be grieving."

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

One person is described as being in their 20s, the other in their 60s.

Initially, there were local reports that the crash involved a motorbike and a pedestrian.

However, one local landowner said they heard the crash involved a motorbike and a car.

And they believe the two people on the motorbike involved were from the local area.

No further information is available about the incident, which happened about 1km from Charleville, at this time.

cork
