Woman charged in relation to €60k of cannabis seizure in Dublin

A woman has been arrested following the seizure of nearly €60,000 of suspected cannabis in Dublin.
Gardaí say they carried out a search of a house in the Summerhill area yesterday as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in Dublin 1.
During the search operation, cannabis worth €59,600 was discovered and seized.
A woman, who aged in her 40s, was arrested at the scene.
She was detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 2 o the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
She has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminals Courts of Justice, Court 1, at 10.30am this morning.