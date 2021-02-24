Covid delays trial of woman accused of attempted murder of Tinder date

A woman who is accused of attempting to murder a man she allegedly met on Tinder will not stand trial for over two years due to the backlog of cases that has arisen during the pandemic.

Inita Romanovska (aged 34), with an address at Cahercalla, Kilrush Road, Ennis, Co Clare, is charged with attempted murder during an incident at an apartment complex at Henry Street, Limerick on March 11, 2020.