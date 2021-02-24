Gardaí seize €22,500 in cash and jewellery in Longford

Two Rolex watches and gold jewellery were found during 'Operation Tara'
Cash and a number of pieces of high-end jewellery including two Rolex watches and gold jewellery were seized.

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 17:06
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí have seized €22,500 in cash and jewellery believed to be the proceeds of crime in Longford town.

Shortly before 6pm yesterday, Gardaí conducted a search under Operation Tara at a property in Longford town.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €7,500 in cash and a number of pieces of high-end jewellery, including two Rolex watches and gold jewellery with an estimated value of €15,000.

One woman, in her late 40s, was arrested in connection with offences under the Money Laundering Act 2010. She was detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 yesterday but has since been released without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

