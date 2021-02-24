Young addict jailed for slashing man's arm in Cork city centre row

A knife was handed to a man during a street row with another man and he used it to slash his opponent across the arm and now his violence has seen him jailed for 18 months.

Defence barrister Brian Leahy said that Jordan O’Driscoll, 23, was pleading guilty to engaging in a violent affray where there was no complaint of assault made by the other man. Mr Leahy also said the other party had been seen by a number of witnesses looking for a fight earlier in the night.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin referred to two aggravating factors in the case, namely that Jordan O’Driscoll was prepared to use a knife and did not turn up in court for sentencing on the last occasion.

Members of the public were put in fear of violence when two men got into a violent row and chased each other in Cork city centre.

Garda Aidan Noonan said there was an argument between O’Driscoll and another man – who was previously jailed for his part in the violent row - on St Patrick’s Street, Cork, on February 28, 2019.

It occurred at 10.30pm. outside Superdry store. At first it was a verbal argument with both parties shouting and squaring up to each other.

A number of homeless people tried to intervene to break up the row.

However, the two men were chasing each other around in the city centre which was quite crowded at the time.

Jordan O’Driscoll produced a Stanley knife and slashed the other man across the left arm causing a wound that required 10 staples and subsequently became infected and required surgery.

Mr Leahy BL said 23-year-old O’Driscoll had three children and had been dealing with addiction problems for a number of years.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “He may not have started the fight but he was quite willing to use the knife and cause injury to the other man.

“I will take into consideration his plea of guilty. That is of benefit to the prosecution as there were a number of non-cooperative witnesses.”

The judge said in all the circumstances the appropriate sentence was 18 months in prison.