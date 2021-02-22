Gardaí seek witnesses to collision which left motorcyclist in serious condition

A man aged in his 20s was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 22:26
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí investigating a serious collision in Killarney are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 2.10pm on Sunday, February 21, a car and a motorbike collided on the N71 (Muckross Road) between Muckross House and the Torc Waterfall.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact them. 

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Killarney on 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

