Gardaí appeal for witnesses after aggravated burglary at Wexford home

Gardaí are seeking information from anyone who may have seen a silver/green Mondeo car in the area.
Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 17:02
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Gorey are appealing for witnesses in relation to a burglary that took place in Camolin on Sunday night.

Three masked men entered the house at around 8.30pm and demanded money. One man produced a knife during the incident.

No one was injured but a small quantity of cash and belongings were taken.

No arrests have been made. Gardaí are seeking information from anyone who may have seen a silver/green Mondeo car in the area.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or any road users including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who were in the Camolin area between 8-9pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to make this available.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Gorey at 053 94 30690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

