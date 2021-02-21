Man released without charge in Drogheda teen murder investigation

Gardaí investigating the brutal murder of a juvenile in Drogheda just over a year ago have released without charge the third person who was arrested last week for questioning about the killing.
The man was one of three people arrested since Wednesday as part of the complex investigation into the murder of the teenager in January 2020. The victim cannot be named for legal reasons.
The man and a woman were both arrested on Wednesday and were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Drogheda and Balbriggan Garda stations.
A second man in his mid 20s was arrested on Friday and was detained at Mountjoy Garda station under a Section 42 warrant of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999.
The man arrested on Friday and the woman who was arrested on Wednesday were both released without charge on Saturday night, and files are being prepared for the DPP in relation to both cases.
And gardaí confirmed this evening that the man who was arrested along with the woman on Wednesday has now been released without charge.
A file is also being prepared for the DPP in relation to this case.
The three arrests since Wednesday brought to eight the number of arrests made as part of the lengthy and complex garda investigation.
Two people have already appeared before the courts in relation to the case.