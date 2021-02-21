Two men arrested following drugs seizure after multiple apartments raids in Dublin 

Gardaí have arrested two men after drugs worth €31,000 were uncovered in a series of searches in the Basin street area of Dublin City.
Both men, aged in their 60s and 20s respectively, are being held at Kevin street garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and can be held for up to seven days.
The search operation took place yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs.
During the course operation in a number of apartments, controlled drugs, including cocaine and benzodiazepine, with an estimated street value of €31,000, pending analysis, were uncovered.
Gardaí from the Kevin Street Serious Crime Unit, Divisional Drug Unit, Task Force took part along with assistance from the Dog Unit.
Local gardaí from Kilmainham garda station also provided assistance for the operation.
Investigations are ongoing.