Man arrested after estimated €70k seized in Westmeath

The cannabis was recovered yesterday after a search of a house in Mulling, Co Westmeath. Picture: Gardaí

Sun, 21 Feb, 2021 - 07:58
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized an estimated €70,000 worth of cannabis after a search of a house in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. 

Yesterday at around 5.30pm, gardaí from the Westmeath Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house under warrant Ardleigh Gate, Mullingar.

Suspected cannabis weighing 3.5kgs was discovered and is thought to be worth €70,000 pending analysis from Forensic Science Ireland. 

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s in the course of the search operation at the house. 

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mullingar garda station.

Investigations are ongoing. 

