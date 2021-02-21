Man arrested after estimated €70k seized in Westmeath

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized an estimated €70,000 worth of cannabis after a search of a house in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.
Yesterday at around 5.30pm, gardaí from the Westmeath Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house under warrant Ardleigh Gate, Mullingar.
Suspected cannabis weighing 3.5kgs was discovered and is thought to be worth €70,000 pending analysis from Forensic Science Ireland.
Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s in the course of the search operation at the house.
He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mullingar garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.