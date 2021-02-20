Minister speaks of 'light at the end of the tunnel' as over 1,000 receive Covid-19 vaccine at DCU

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that the opening of the country’s first mass vaccination centre shows that there is “light at the end of the tunnel” in the fight against Covid-19.

The minister was speaking to Newstalk as 1,000 people over the age of 85 received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Helix event centre at Dublin City University (DCU) today.

Mr Donnelly said the events at DCU today were a “hugely positive development".

"It's been the most brutal, hard year for people with so much loss, so much suffering, and to see this today, this is the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

"Just talking to people here, talking about their hopes and how they're going to start getting on with their lives again is just wonderful."

He said that everyone who had received a vaccine in DCU on Saturday would be getting their second dose in 28 days' time.

A quick update on part of today’s vaccination programme for those aged 85 and above - 100+ GPs vaccinating their patients at the GP hub in Dublin. Amazing work being done by our vaccinators and @HSELive to get these administered as quickly as we get supplies. pic.twitter.com/iMRZNR3Yhx — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) February 20, 2021

The minister also said that other mass vaccination centres are due to open in Galway and Cork in the coming weeks.

As of February 17, a total of 310,900 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland — 197,609 people have received their first dose and 113,291 people have received their second dose.

Minister defends pace of vaccine rollout

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly chatting with William and Veronica Duffy, who received their vaccines today. Picture: Julien Behal

The minister defended the pace of the country's vaccine rollout and said Ireland had to "accept" that it wasn’t vaccinating at the same speed as the North or the rest of the UK.

"People are very reasonably looking at the UK and saying they're ahead, and they are, we have to accept that,” he said.

However, he said that Ireland had “one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the EU".

"We are a member of the EU, we're going with the EU.

“Had we gone on our own, and as a tiny country tried to purchase millions and millions of doses of vaccine, it's not at all certain that we would have been able to do that — we would have been competing with the might of the EU."

The minister said the country is on course to be able to administer over 1m doses every month from April, as more vaccine supply becomes available.