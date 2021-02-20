Gardaí investigating Drogheda murder release two without charge

Gardaí investigating the brutal murder of a juvenile in Drogheda just over a year ago are preparing files for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after releasing without charge two people who were arrested in recent days.

The teenager, who was murdered in January 2020, cannot be named for legal reasons.

Gardaí in Drogheda who are investigating the case arrested three people for questioning since Wednesday.

A man, 23 and a woman, 29, were arrested on Wednesday and were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Drogheda and Balbriggan Garda stations.

A man in his mid-20s was then arrested on Friday and was detained at Mountjoy Garda station under a Section 42 warrant of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999.

In a statement this evening, gardaí confirmed that the man who was arrested on Friday has been released without charge, and that a file will be prepared for the DPP.

They also confirmed that the woman who was arrested on Wednesday has also been released without charge, and that a file in this case will also be prepared for the DPP.

The man who was arrested on Wednesday remains in garda custody at Drogheda Garda Station.

The arrests this week brought to eight the number of arrests made as part of the lengthy and complex garda investigation.

Two people have already appeared before the courts in relation to the case.