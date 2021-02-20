PSNI officers injured in Belfast and Portadown attacks

Police officers have been injured in separate attacks in Belfast and Portadown.

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne said five of his colleagues had been hurt during the last 24 hours for just doing their jobs.

Three were kicked and another suffered a hand injury after responding to a disturbance at a house in Portadown.

The second attack was at Cliftonpark Avenue in Belfast when police responded to concerns for a man’s safety.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland said: “Day and daily our PSNI colleagues are being assaulted, with almost 3,000 such reported incidents in 2020.

“Many incidents are career ending.

“Sentencing for offenders needs to reflect the impact this has on someone just doing their job protecting others.”

Following the Belfast incident, two men, both aged 38 years old, have been charged with assault on police and are due to appear in court next month.

One of the men has been charged with five counts of assault on police and one count of resisting police.

The second man has been charged with three counts of assault on police and one count of resisting police.

SDLP Policing Board member Dolores Kelly said officers have a difficult job to do, particularly in the current pandemic circumstances, and should not be subjected to violence in the course of their duties.

She added: “The attacks on police officers over the last 24 hours are disgraceful.

“These officers are trying to protect our communities, responding to incidents that have been brought to the attention of police.

“They shouldn’t be subjected to violence in the course of their duties.

“I wish the officers a speedy recovery and hope that those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”