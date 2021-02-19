Eight arrested in connection with murder of Drogheda teen

A further arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a teenager in Drogheda in January last year.
Gardaí arrested a man in his mid 20s this morning, bringing the total number of arrests made in the investigation to date to eight.
The man is currently detained at Mountjoy garda station under a Section 42 warrant of Criminal Justice Act, 1999.
Earlier this week, Gardaí arrested a man and a woman in Drogheda in relation to the same murder.
Gardaí have confirmed both of these individuals remain in Garda custody at Drogheda and Balbriggan Garda stations.