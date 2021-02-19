No bail for Corkman accused of hitting woman with mug in unprovoked attack

Jordan Waters told Judge Kelleher he had mental health issues saying he had been diagnosed with depression and added: “I hear voices”. 
No bail for Corkman accused of hitting woman with mug in unprovoked attack

The accused was due to appear in Cork District Court by video link from Cork prison. File photo

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 06:31
Liam Heylin

A young man accused of striking a woman repeatedly over the head with a mug was yesterday remanded in custody until March 4.

The accused was due to appear in Cork District Court by video link from Cork prison.

However, it was not possible for him to be brought to the video link room in the prison due to routine quarantine for new prisoners. He was represented by Frank Buttimer solicitor who was present in Cork District Court for the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case for a fortnight. Sergeant Pat Lyons said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Jordan Waters, 22, with an address at Mount St. Joseph’s Drive, Gurranabraher, Cork, was arrested and charged with carrying out an assault causing harm on the 30-year-old woman.

Read More

Cork woman alleges young man attacked her after she refused his proposition

Garda Mary-Jane Somers said when he was arrested last week: “The nature of the evidence is very strong. It is alleged that at 4 a.m. on Wednesday February 10 at an apartment at 27 Leitrim Street a female was assaulted in an unprovoked attack.

“The alleged suspect propositioned a female. When declined he got angry. He hit her over the head with a mug a number of times leaving her with a significant two-inch laceration to her face.

“After this unprovoked assault the injured party fled the apartment. Assistance of the armed support unit was required at 27 Leitrim Street where the suspect was identified by the injured party and two witnesses.” 

There was an objection to bail because of the possibility of interference with witnesses.

Jordan Waters told Judge Kelleher he had mental health issues saying he had been diagnosed with depression and added: “I hear voices”. 

Judge Kelleher asked the young man if he was taking prescribed medication and he replied: “Not really. I don’t like what it does to me." 

Judge Kelleher refused bail and directed that he would get psychiatric assistance in prison.

More in this section

Corkman shouted obscenities at mass-goers and gardaí amid 'complete meltdown', court told Corkman shouted obscenities at mass-goers and gardaí amid 'complete meltdown', court told
Michael Quinn2 Protester sent for trial over flag attack on Izzy Kamikaze during Covid demo
Garda Covid Checkpoint Outside Dept. of Health 18 arrests made by gardaí and PSNI following joint cross-border operation
#courtsplace: cork
No bail for Corkman accused of hitting woman with mug in unprovoked attack

'I think about it every day,' says victim as purse snatcher jailed in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

  • 6
  • 7
  • 13
  • 19
  • 21
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices