No bail for Corkman accused of hitting woman with mug in unprovoked attack

A young man accused of striking a woman repeatedly over the head with a mug was yesterday remanded in custody until March 4.

The accused was due to appear in Cork District Court by video link from Cork prison.

However, it was not possible for him to be brought to the video link room in the prison due to routine quarantine for new prisoners. He was represented by Frank Buttimer solicitor who was present in Cork District Court for the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case for a fortnight. Sergeant Pat Lyons said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Jordan Waters, 22, with an address at Mount St. Joseph’s Drive, Gurranabraher, Cork, was arrested and charged with carrying out an assault causing harm on the 30-year-old woman.

Garda Mary-Jane Somers said when he was arrested last week: “The nature of the evidence is very strong. It is alleged that at 4 a.m. on Wednesday February 10 at an apartment at 27 Leitrim Street a female was assaulted in an unprovoked attack.

“The alleged suspect propositioned a female. When declined he got angry. He hit her over the head with a mug a number of times leaving her with a significant two-inch laceration to her face.

“After this unprovoked assault the injured party fled the apartment. Assistance of the armed support unit was required at 27 Leitrim Street where the suspect was identified by the injured party and two witnesses.”

There was an objection to bail because of the possibility of interference with witnesses.

Jordan Waters told Judge Kelleher he had mental health issues saying he had been diagnosed with depression and added: “I hear voices”.

Judge Kelleher asked the young man if he was taking prescribed medication and he replied: “Not really. I don’t like what it does to me."

Judge Kelleher refused bail and directed that he would get psychiatric assistance in prison.