Boy, 6, left with scars around his lip after fall in hotel awarded €40k

A 6-year boy who as a toddler hurt his lip when he fell against a bed in a four star hotel room has settled his High Court action for €40,000.

Nicholas Fitzgerald, the High Court heard, is left with two scars around his lip area after the accident at the d Hotel, Drogheda, Co Louth when he was on a family break with his parents.

His counsel Luan O’Braonain told the court the boy who was almost 2 years of age took a tumble in the hotel room and his face struck the sharp corner of the bed.

The bed, counsel said, had a wooden frame and no protection on the corners. He said the boy hurt his lip and had to be taken to hospital and later had to have sutures inserted under anaesthetic.

Counsel said liability was at issue in the case.

Nicholas Fitzgerald, 6, Begnets Villas, Dalkey, Co Dublin, had through his mother Sharon Fitzgerald sued Niche Hotels Unlimited Company, the owners and operators of the d Hotel, Marsh Road, Lagavooren, Drogheda, Co Louth, as a result of the accident on November 1, 2016.

It was claimed the boy at around 9:30pm fell on the corner of the wooden surround of the bed causing him to split the bottom right hand corner of his mouth.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure that the family room was appropriately furnished for families with young children and there was an alleged failure to ensure the corners of the family room bedframe did not present an unnecessary or unreasonable danger to young children.

The family room in question, it was claimed, was allegedly not suitable for use by families with young children.

The claims were denied, and it was contended there was alleged contributory negligence on the part of the boy's parents in that they had allegedly failed to take any adequate care for their son’s safety.

It was further claimed the parents allegedly failed to keep their child in an infant carrier while in the room and they allegedly failed to keep him within their sight when he was moving around the room.

The little boy showed his two scars to Mr Justice Kevin Cross who was told they were permanent scars.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Cross said the boy had made a very good recovery and he was sure he will put the incident behind him. The judge said it was a very good settlement.