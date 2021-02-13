Three arrested as gardaí seize €211,755 in cash in Dublin

Three men have been arrested following the seizure of cash in Dublin.

On Friday, members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) carried out a number of searches of premises located in West Dublin.

Cash to a value of €211,755 was seized, at a location in Finglas, Dublin, 11.

Three men have since been arrested on suspicion of involvement in offences contrary to the provisions of section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006, relating to alleged enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation to commit or facilitate a serious offence, to wit money laundering”.

The men, aged 37, 39 and 40 are “currently detained at Clondalkin, Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations, pursuant to the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007,” said a statement.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of bureau at the GNDOCB, said: "The Garda Síochána continues to pursue organised crime groups involved in the supply of illicit drugs within our communities who are motivated by financial gain.

“We again have made a significant impact as we continue in our efforts to dismantle organised crime groups, by locating and seizing the suspected proceeds of their criminal activity.

“This most recent seizure of cash by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau brings to €3.48 million the amount of cash seized by that bureau, to date, in 2021 the GNDOCB has also located and seized illicit drugs with an estimated street sale value of €12.1 million, a firearm and ammunition, in 2021, to date, demonstrating our unrelenting efforts to tackle organised crime that impacts on our communities.”