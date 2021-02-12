Fears of retaliation attacks as Ballymun shooting victim named

There are fears that last night's shooting in Dublin could lead to retaliation attacks.

Patrick Lyons, who was in his 40s, was shot dead on Belclare Terrace in Ballymun.

At around 9pm last night in a cul-de-sac on Belclare Terrace, a gunman approached Patrick Lyons and fired five shots.

The father-of-one died at the scene. His remains were removed overnight and a post-mortem is being carried out today.

Many locals say they were not shocked when they heard about the shooting. One man said that another shooting took place nearby just last year.

Mr Lyons was known to Gardaí but not for serious crime and is not a member of a gang.

A motive for the attack has yet to be established but Gardaí believe it may be related to a personal dispute.

Local TD Paul McAuliffe now fears retaliation attacks may occur.

"In the past, disputes like this have caused other - sometimes very quick - responses and I hope that doesn't happen in this case."

Photos and videos of the immediate aftermath of the murder were posted online.

Gardaí are urging people not to re-share the footage out of respect to the victims family.

A Garda spokesperson said, "Gardaí are aware of video footage and images circulating online in the aftermath of the shooting.

"Out of respect to the family of the deceased we would ask people not to share this material."