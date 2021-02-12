Jail for man caught with drugs on Dublin-Mallow train twice in a month

Jail for man caught with drugs on Dublin-Mallow train twice in a month

Gardaí caught Damien Higgins twice coming off a train at Mallow train station with €2,600 worth of cannabis. File photo: Larry Cummins

Fri, 12 Feb, 2021 - 06:39
Liam Heylin

A man caught getting off a train from Dublin to Mallow with a stash of drugs tried the exact same crime a month later – and he was caught again.

That was back in February and March 2018. Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court Damien Higgins of Canon Sheehan Place, Mallow, has been jailed for 18 months.

Detective Garda William Hosford outlined the background to the offences.

On February 10, 2018, at Mallow train station gardaí arrested Damien Higgins for a drugs search as soon as he disembarked from the Dublin train.

In the course of the search a stash of cannabis herb was recovered. This had a street value of €2,600.

Gardaí were at the railway station in Mallow again a month later on March 7, 2018, when Higgins arrived again on the Dublin train.

Again he was search and again he had €2,600 worth of cannabis herb on his person.

On a third occasion gardaí obtained a warrant to search his house at Canon Sheehan Place on June 29, 2018, and they found almost €2,000 worth of cannabis herb.

To compound matters on that occasion the accused man had tick-lists, weighing scales and deal bags.

These three searches resulted in the accused man being convicted of three counts of drug-dealing.

Delayed sentencing

Sentencing had been put back a number of times for him to get urinalysis and show that he was clear of drugs. He had three previous drugs convictions but they related to having drugs for his own use.

Defence barrister, Paula McCarthy, said the accused pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he was not impressed by the accused man’s response once he had been given an opportunity to deal with his drugs issues.

“He was to provide clear urinalysis. He knew what I wanted. He knew what he wanted. The number of urinalysis he did were limited and positive on occasions. I am very sceptical that he continues to use. He has a high degree of disregard for the law,” Judge Ó Donnabháin said.

A sentence of 18 months was imposed on the 42-year-old for the three drug-dealing charges which had a total street value in the region of €7,000.

