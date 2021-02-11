Man who threw rock at deli in Cork, narrowly missing child, released from jail

A young man with mental health issues who hurled a rock at the front of a delicatessen in Ballintemple narrowly missing an infant in a buggy was released from jail today.

Paul Maguire, 20, of no fixed address has been in custody since November 20, 2020, on remand in relation to this case.

He previously pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the property. Inspector Jason Lynch said it cost €300 to replace the window.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the young man had been sleeping rough in the Marina area – close to the scene of the criminal damage at the delicatessen – but now had a bed available to him at St Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace, Cork.

“An awful lot of people are trying to help him. There is a lot of help now available to him. He has a medical card which he did not have,” Mr Kelleher said.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked: “Is he taking his medication?” Mr Kelleher replied that Maguire was taking his medication.

The judge released him from jail on bail and said she would deal with sentencing sympathetically if he behaved himself between now and June 24 and gathered €300 compensation for the property owner.

Paul Maguire was charged with causing criminal damage, engaging in threatening behaviour at Basil on Blackrock Road in Ballintemple, Cork, and threatening to damage property, namely Basil, in a way which was likely to endanger life.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at an earlier hearing that Maguire told the owner that he would return later and burn the shop down.

Sgt Kelleher said Maguire was described as being highly abusive and threatened members of staff saying he was going to stab them with a knife.

At the height of the incident he threw a rock at the front of the shop which ricocheted where there was a woman and young children. The woman and her children had to be taken into the store for their protection.