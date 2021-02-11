Cork woman alleges young man attacked her after she refused his proposition

A young man clobbered a woman over the head with a mug when she declined his proposition at an apartment in Cork in the early hours of the morning.

The woman managed to escape from the apartment and it required armed officers to come to the scene to arrest the suspect.

These were the allegations made at Cork District Court today where Garda Mary-Jane Somers objected to bail being granted to the accused man, Jordan Waters.

Garda Somers expressed the view that the accused man would commit further serious offences and interfere with witnesses if granted bail.

Jordan Waters, 22, with an address at Mount St. Joseph’s Drive, Gurranabraher, Cork, was arrested and charged with carrying out an assault causing harm on the 30-year-old woman.

“The nature of the evidence is very strong. It is alleged that at 4am on Wednesday, February 10, at an apartment at 27 Leitrim Street a female was assaulted in an unprovoked attack.

“The alleged suspect propositioned a female.

When declined he got angry. He hit her over the head with a mug a number of times leaving her with a significant two-inch laceration to her face.

“After this unprovoked assault the injured party fled the apartment. Assistance of the armed support unit was required at 27 Leitrim Street where the suspect was identified by the injured party and two witnesses,” Garda Somers said.

There was an objection to bail because of the possibility of interference with witnesses, the garda alleged. Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, objected to this evidence without witnesses being present to testify on the matters.

Garda Somers added: “I believe he will commit further offences.” Jordan Waters told Judge Olann Kelleher he had mental health issues saying he had been diagnosed with depression and added: “I hear voices”.

Judge Kelleher asked the young man if he was taking prescribed medication and he replied: “Not really. I don’t like what it does to me.” His solicitor, Frank Buttimer, asked him why he did not return to the psychiatrist in hospital and ask for alternative medication. Waters said he asked to no avail.

The defendant’s mother expressed concern about her son’s issues around self-harm and getting a proper diagnosis and treatment but she said her son kept getting released from St Michael’s in Mercy University Hospital.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the concern of the gardaí was the seriousness of the assault in the present case and the danger to members of the public posed by the defendant.

Judge Kelleher refused bail and directed that he would get psychiatric assistance in prison. Jordan Waters was remanded in custody until February 18 to appear at Cork District Court by video link from prison on that date.