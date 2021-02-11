Man arrested after €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized in Rochestown

Gardaí have seized €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Cork.

The seizure occurred at around 10.35am yesterday after a car was stopped and searched under Misuse of Drugs Legislation at Rochestown.

During the course of the search 4 kilos of suspected cannabis was recovered with an estimated value of €80,000, pending analysis.

A number of mobile phones were also seized.

The driver of the car was arrested and conveyed to Togher Garda Station.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí said the search was carried out by the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit as part of ongoing operations targeting the activities of an organised criminal group engaged in the sale and supply of drugs and related crime in Cork City.

Gardaí added that investigation is ongoing.