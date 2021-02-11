Man arrested after €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized in Rochestown

During the course of the search 4 kilos of suspected cannabis was recovered with an estimated value of €80,000, pending analysis
Man arrested after €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized in Rochestown

The seizure occurred at around 10.35am yesterday after a car was stopped and searched under Misuse of Drugs Legislation at Rochestown. File picture

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 07:29
Steve Neville

Gardaí have seized €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Cork.

The seizure occurred at around 10.35am yesterday after a car was stopped and searched under Misuse of Drugs Legislation at Rochestown.

During the course of the search 4 kilos of suspected cannabis was recovered with an estimated value of €80,000, pending analysis.

A number of mobile phones were also seized.

The driver of the car was arrested and conveyed to Togher Garda Station.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí said the search was carried out by the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit as part of ongoing operations targeting the activities of an organised criminal group engaged in the sale and supply of drugs and related crime in Cork City.

Gardaí added that investigation is ongoing.

More in this section

Global drugs survey Cocaine dealer released after serving half of  sentence following rehabilitation
A small pile of white powder on a dark surface Bankrupt Mallow businessman held cocaine at home due to 'financial desperation', court told
Mother appeals for release of son who threatened to kill her Mother appeals for release of son who threatened to kill her
Snapchat Spotlight

Corkman has phone confiscated after taking Snapchat photos during court appearance

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

  • 1
  • 8
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices