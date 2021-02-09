Two arrested following string of thefts along Grand Canal

In one incident on Friday, February 5, a man who was cycling to work at around 7am was stopped and threatened by three men.
After a number of thefts were reported along the Grand Canal between February 1 and 5, Gardaí initiated an operation in the area.

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 21:17
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí investigating a number of thefts in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin have arrested two people today.

A knife was produced and the victim was forced to hand over his mobile phone and his bank card along with disclosing his PIN.

Following the incident, a quantity of cash was taken from his account.

This morning, at 6.15am, Gardaí prevented an attempted robbery near Park West and shortly after arrested a man, 20, and a teenage boy at a nearby location.

The two are currently detained at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda stations and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information concerning other incidents in the area to come forward.

In particular, persons who were near the vicinity of the Grand Canal between 6-7am on Monday, February 1 and Friday, February 5.

Anyone with information can contact Ballyfermot Garda station at 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

