Career officer and Canadian police chief appointed to top Garda roles

Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon and Shawna Coxon, deputy commissioner in the Toronto Police, have been appointed to the second and third most powerful positions in An Garda Síochána
Career officer and Canadian police chief appointed to top Garda roles

Anne Marie McMahon will next month take over the role of Deputy Commissioner Policing and Security, historically seen as the second highest role in the organisation. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 20:17
Liz Dunphy

A career garda and a Canadian officer – both female – have been appointed to the second and third most powerful positions in An Garda Síochána.

Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon, a native of Co Clare, has been in the force for more than 34 years and has worked her way up through various district and regional postings, head of specialist sections and a stint on a UN mission to Cambodia.

Shawna Coxon is currently deputy commissioner in the Toronto Police, where she has served for 24 years in areas such as community engagement, roads policing, organisational transformation, cyber-crime, sexual crime, child abuse, and intelligence analysis.

Ms McMahon is appointed from today and will next month take over the role of Deputy Commissioner Policing and Security, historically seen as the second highest role in the organisation.

Ms Coxon will assume duty in April and takes over the expanded position of Deputy Commissioner Governance, Strategy and Performance.

Commissioner Drew Harris welcomed the new appointments, which were recommended by the Policing Authority and announced on Tuesday by the Cabinet.

He also praised the work of the outgoing Deputy Comm John Twomey and his 38 years’ service.

Read More

One-in-five policing divisions see drop in garda numbers

More in this section

Prisoner Corkman jailed for filming and uploading videos of teenagers in toilets to dark web
'You took away my life,' says elderly assault victim left in 'living hell' as Cork man jailed 'You took away my life,' says elderly assault victim left in 'living hell' as Cork man jailed
Cork businessman jailed for threatening to kill his wife Cork businessman jailed for threatening to kill his wife
gavel

Former vet facing charges of having sex with animals faces extradition hearing

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 6, 2021

  • 1
  • 9
  • 22
  • 34
  • 41
  • 43
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices