Woman accused of murdering two-year-old child in south of country cannot be identified

A woman accused of murdering a two-year-old child in the south of the country had her name anonymised at the Central Criminal Court yesterday due to an order based on a recent Court of Appeal ruling.

She was due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on Monday but the case was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions as the courts are not swearing new juries to hear trials. The accused will be called again on June 10 when a new date for her trial will be fixed.