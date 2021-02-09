Woman accused of murdering two-year-old child in south of country cannot be identified

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the deceased child, is charged with murdering the child on July 5, 2019
Woman accused of murdering two-year-old child in south of country cannot be identified

She was due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on Monday but the case was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions as the courts are not swearing new juries to hear trials. File photo

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 12:08
Alison O’Riordan

A woman accused of murdering a two-year-old child in the south of the country had her name anonymised at the Central Criminal Court yesterday due to an order based on a recent Court of Appeal ruling.

She was due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on Monday but the case was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions as the courts are not swearing new juries to hear trials. The accused will be called again on June 10 when a new date for her trial will be fixed.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the deceased child, is charged with murdering the child on July 5, 2019.

Brendan Grehan SC, defending, told the court yesterday that his client's name should be anonymised following a recent Court of Appeal ruling on the interpretation of Section 252 of the Children's Act. He said it was the woman's first time on the list and she is currently on bail.

Section 252 of the Children Act, 2001, prohibits the identification of child victims and makes it an offence to publish anything that could identify a child who is an alleged victim of an offence, including a deceased child.

Mr Justice Michael White agreed with Mr Grehan and said the accused could not be named as the deceased is a child.

More in this section

Man jailed in Ireland's first coercive control case allowed to return despite Garda objections Man jailed in Ireland's first coercive control case allowed to return despite Garda objections
Garda stock Man avoids jail for hitting Garda who tended to him after fight outside Cork pub
Corkman charged with hacking into Park Magic and threatening to release customer information Corkman charged with hacking into Park Magic and threatening to release customer information
#courtsmurder
Woman accused of murdering two-year-old child in south of country cannot be identified

Gardaí renew appeal for information following 2012 murder

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 6, 2021

  • 1
  • 9
  • 22
  • 34
  • 41
  • 43
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices