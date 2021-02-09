Gardaí renew appeal for information following 2012 murder

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information following the murder of Andrew Allen.

Today marks the ninth anniversary of the 24-year-old’s death.

Gardaí said that Andrew was murdered by a group of individuals at his home in at Links View Park Buncrana, Co Donegal on February 9, 2012.

He was shot in front of his partner at around 9.20pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí said that a car believed to be involved in the murder was located at Churchbrea, Fahan on fire which is three miles outside Buncrana shortly after the shooting.

Gardaí said they “are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but gardaí believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry City who have information that may assist with the investigation.

“Many people have been arrested and questioned over the past nine years and An Garda Siochana are grateful for all those who have assisted the investigation.”

Gardaí said that they and the PSNI are continuing to investigate the murder and are “currently following several lines of enquiry on both sides of the border”.

Gardaí said that “with the passage of time” they are appealing to anyone with information which may assist this ongoing investigation to make contact with them.

“Any assistance received may be instrumental in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion.” Anyone with information can contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.