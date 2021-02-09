Man avoids jail for hitting Garda who tended to him after fight outside Cork pub

A Donegal man installing Broadband cable in East Cork got involved in a violent incident outside a pub in Midleton and was sentenced yesterday for assault causing harm to a garda.

42-year-old Mark Alcorn of Kilmore, Churchill, Letterkenny, County Donegal, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Garda Gary Hanlon on October 20, 2019, at Main Street, Midleton, County Cork, and engaging in violent disorder.

Garda Hanlon expressed his shock at the assault in the course of his victim impact statement.

Garda Halon said: “I have built up a good rapport with the local community in which I have given respect and earned the same.

“I was with my colleague who was in full uniform. I was on plain clothes duty. We were in an unmarked car. On seeing the melee I activated the blue lights and siren. The melee ended.

“I tended to one male who was lying on the ground. This male got to his feet and identified a group of three males standing a short distance away as the aggressors.

“I identified myself to the accused as a member of An Garda Síochána.

Without warning and with no reason this man punched me in the face with a closed fist connecting with my nose. This drew blood instantly. I was shocked as I was not expecting this action.

“He continued to shout and act aggressively towards me and his friends had to hold him back. I believe his friends prevented him from further assaulting me.

“I was out of work for four months and when I returned to work I was required to do indoor duties for two months. I accept that he pleaded guilty and note his letter of apology.”

Sergeant Tony O’Flynn said the melee occurred outside Wallace’s Bar on Main Street, Midleton, on the night. Sgt O'Flynn said the accused man claimed he did not realise Garda Hanlon was a member of An Garda Síochána.

Defence barrister Patrick O’Riordan said the accused had gathered €8,000 compensation for the injured garda. Mr O’Riordan said the accused was a hard-working man and had testimonials to his good character, including two from retired gardaí in Donegal.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a two-year suspended jail sentence.

“No doubt the guard was on duty – plainclothes or not is irrelevant. There cannot be any doubt on the facts that he was on duty on the night acting as a garda when he was struck by Mr Alcorn. It was a violent blow which broke the guard’s nose,” the judge said.

Imposing the suspended sentence, the judge said he was taking into consideration the early plea of guilty, the apology and the compensation.