Corkman charged with hacking into Park Magic and threatening to release customer information

A major investigation by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau resulted in a Cloyne man being prosecuted under new computer crime legislation.

David Young from Cois na hAbhann, Cloyne, County Cork, appeared before Cork District Court yesterday charged with infringing security to access an information system.

The 28-year-old is charged with committing the alleged offence in September 2018, contrary to the Criminal Justice (Offences Relating to Information Systems) Act 2017.

The defendant was additionally charged with intentionally hindering or interrupting the functioning of an information system at the Vodafone Data Centre at Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park, Dublin, by allegedly altering data.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Unit brought seven further related charges against him including one of operating a computer with the intention of making a gain for himself and others and causing a loss to others in Cork City between May and September 2018.

As well as five counts of allegedly obtaining parking credit fraudulently he is also facing one count of making a demand with menaces by threatening to release information from 12,000 customers’ account with Park Magic Mobile Solutions to make a gain for himself.

The defendant’s mother, 54-year-old Cathryn Young of Ashford, Healy’s Bridge, Carrigrohane, County Cork, was charged with a total of five counts of dishonestly obtaining parking credit totalling €212.

27-year-old Conor Lydon of Rineen, Cork Road, Carrigaline, Co. Cork, was charged with five counts of dishonestly obtaining parking credit, totalling €194.

Detective Garda Paul Fitzpatrick of the Garda National Cyber Crime Unit gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in respect of all three accused. He said none of the accused made any reply to charges after caution.

Sgt Pat Lyons said the DPP had directed that David Young should be tried on indictment before a judge and jury, and that the other two defendants should be dealt with at district court level.

All three cases were adjourned by Judge Olann Kelleher until February 22 with the defendants on bail. David and Cathryn Young were represented by Frank Buttimer solicitor. Conor Lydon was represented by Colm O’Rourke solicitor.