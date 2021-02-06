Man arrested after more than €180k worth of drugs seized

Drugs worth €187,000 have been seized in Portlaoise, Co Laois after an ongoing surveillance operation.
A man in his 40s has been arrested after a search was carried out in Portlaoise at 3pm this afternoon.
Cannabis herb worth €181,000 was found along with cocaine with a value of €6,000.
Cash worth over €2,735 and a small amount of LSD were also seized.
The man's being questioned at Portlaoise Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
