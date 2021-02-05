Man extradited from Lithuania due in court on drug offences

He is currently remanded in custody to appear before Dundalk District Court on February 10
On Tuesday, February 2, the man, aged 46 was arrested on arrival in Ireland by Detectives attached to Dundalk Garda Station. File Picture

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 17:24
Steven Heaney

A man has been extradited from Lithuania on foot of a European Arrest Warrant for drug offences.

On Tuesday, February 2, the man, aged 46 was arrested on arrival in Ireland by detectives attached to Dundalk Garda Station. 

He appeared before Dundalk District Court on Wednesday, February 3. 

He is currently remanded in custody to appear before Dundalk District Court on February 10.

Gardaí say that four other men from Eastern Europe were deported from Ireland to Lithuania having served custodial sentences in this jurisdiction for robbery and drugs offences.

The extradition and deportation was carried out by the Irish Air Corps.

Court of Appeal overturns €110k award over ESB employee's slip

