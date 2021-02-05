Man arrested following €41k drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing
Man arrested following €41k drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

The arrested man was brought him to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. File Picture

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 15:00
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Limerick have seized €41,000 of suspected drugs and cash.

Shortly before 4pm Thursday, Gardaí from Henry Street say they stopped a taxi on Lower Gerald Griffen Street. 

The passenger, a man aged in his late 20s, was searched and was found to be in possession of €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately €10,000 in cash.

Gardaí arrested the man and brought him to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A follow-up searches was later carried out in the Annacotty area. 

During this search, gardaí seized a further €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately €20,000 in cash.

Gardaí say that all of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing. 

More in this section

Injured Hand Girl settles for €75k over fingertip amputation after accident at church service
Ex-priest jailed for abusing boy at parochial house after plying him with drink Ex-priest jailed for abusing boy at parochial house after plying him with drink
Tipperary boy settles for €8m over alleged brain damage at birth Tipperary boy settles for €8m over alleged brain damage at birth
gardaicrimedrugs
Dublin Airport hangar six dispute

Aer Lingus cabin crew member fails to overturn dismissal over pending drugs charge

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

  • 8
  • 9
  • 26
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices