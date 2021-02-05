Man arrested following €41k drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick have seized €41,000 of suspected drugs and cash.

Shortly before 4pm Thursday, Gardaí from Henry Street say they stopped a taxi on Lower Gerald Griffen Street.

The passenger, a man aged in his late 20s, was searched and was found to be in possession of €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately €10,000 in cash.

Gardaí arrested the man and brought him to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A follow-up searches was later carried out in the Annacotty area.

During this search, gardaí seized a further €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately €20,000 in cash.

Gardaí say that all of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.