Girl settles for €75k over fingertip amputation after accident at church service

A little girl who had to have the tip of one her fingers amputated after she suffered a crush injury when planks and boards fell on her as she attended a religious service has settled her High Court action for €75,000.

Ariana Slamsa was four years old and had left her seat and was walking by boards or planks which had been stored against a wall when they fell and trapped her hand.

The little girl later had to have two surgeries and the tip of her middle left finger had to be amputated.

Ariana Slamsa, (now aged 6), Hampton Wood, Dublin 11, had through her father Hadera Slamsa sued Members For The Time Being Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church of St Mary’s, Haddington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin and St Mary’s Parish, Haddington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, as a result of the accident on December 18, 2016, as she attended a service at Haddington Road.

Ariana Slamsa's claims

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to have any reasonable regard for the young girl’s health and safety while she was lawfully a visitor on the premises.

It was further alleged that the boards were caused to fall on her and the boards or planks were stacked or stored in an alleged unsafe manner.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to properly maintain the premises or to take any adequate measures to ensure that the planks would not fall and strike the girl.

There was, it was alleged, an unusual hidden danger or a trap on the premises for the girl. The little girl, it was further claimed, was shocked, distressed and upset and taken to a hospital A&E with a crush injury to her left middle finger of her left hand.

She had to have surgery and the tip of her left middle finger had to be amputated. She also had to have physiotherapy afterwards.

Approval of the settlement

Mr Justice Tony O’Connor was told liability was admitted in the case.

The little girl’s counsel Pat O’Connell SC told the court in a remote hearing this week Ariana now has a fused joint in the finger but the outcome from an aesthetic point of view was excellent.

He said they were not sure exactly how the accident happened but it was a nasty enough injury. He said the little girl had attended church with her parents.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Tony O’Connor said it was a very good offer. He said Ariana had been in hospital twice and she had been a brave little girl.