'Large amount of suspected stolen property' recovered following garda search

Two people have been arrested after a "large amount of suspected stolen property” was recovered by gardaí in Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out two searches in the Dublin 9 and Dublin 12 areas as part of Operation SKEIN today.

Gardaí said that during the search of the location in Dublin 12, a large amount of suspected stolen property was recovered.

A statement said: “The property seized is believed to have been purchased via the proceeds of Business Email Compromise (BEC) / Invoice Re-Direct Frauds which occurred in Asia during December 2020.

“The purchases were made in Dublin over the Christmas period in 2020.

“Following these searches, two people, a man and a woman, both aged 37 years-old, were arrested under gangland legislation and both are detained at Pearse Street and Kevin Street Garda Stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2009.

“They can be held for up to one week.”

The arrests are the ninth and tenth arrest as part of Operation SKEIN.

Gardaí explained that the operation “is an investigation into international BEC/Invoice re-direct fraud being committed from Ireland and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here”.