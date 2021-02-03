Woman seriously assaulted in Dublin city attack has died

The woman passed away this morning at the Mater University Hospital.
Gardaí are awaiting the outcome of a post-mortem examination in order to determine the course of their investigations.

Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 11:43
Michelle McGlynn

A woman who suffered serious injuries in an assault in Dublin city centre last month has died.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was walking on the pedestrian walkway between George's Dock and Custom House Quay, IFSC on January 20 when she was attacked at around 9.30pm.

She passed away this morning at the Mater University Hospital.

Gardaí are awaiting the outcome of a post-mortem examination in order to determine the course of their investigations.

A teenager has been charged in connection with the incident.

