Gardaí set up new unit to target prositution and brothel keeping

Gardai have set up a new unit actively targeting organised prostitution and brothel keeping.

The Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit will police all aspects of organised criminality within the sex trade, including the enforcement of legislation criminalising the purchase of sexual services.

Two persons currently before the courts, a 44-year old man and a 26-year old woman, charged with multiple offences in relation to organised prostitution, brothel keeping, money laundering and fraud-related offences in the greater Dublin area, have been identified as examples of this unit's specialised investigations.

In addition, the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) is actively investigating attacks on people in the sex trade.

A number of people are currently before the courts in relation to recent violent attacks on vulnerable sex workers.

Speaking about the recent attacks on sex workers in Ireland, Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly said: "A physical or sexual assault on a prostitute is a serious crime and an attack on a vulnerable person in the community. Any person who commits such an attack can expect to be subject to a criminal investigation.

"Those persons who seek out and purchase sexual services also commit a criminal offence and will be prosecuted”.

Aware that often serious attacks on workers in the sex trade go un-reported, An Garda Síochána have said all complaints will be rigorously investigated.