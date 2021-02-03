Cork man tells court he found man walking out of cupboard with laptop

A householder returned home from a walk to find an alleged burglar stepping out of a cupboard in his home office with a laptop under his jacket.

The householder held on to the alleged intruder until the gardaí arrived to arrest him.

Garda Krya Collins said the man’s wife was at home alone at the time of the alleged burglary at their home at College View on Western Road, Cork, at 7pm on Monday, February 1.

Garda Collins responded to a 999 call to the scene of the alleged burglary. Garda Collins arrested 50-year-old Trevor O’Donoghue of no fixed address who was staying at a guesthouse on Western Road.

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to the accused.

Garda Collins said the householder returned from a walk at 7pm and his wife was in the kitchen. He went into his office and allegedly saw an unknown man walking out of the cupboard with a laptop under his top.

It was alleged that the man held on to the accused until gardaí arrived.

Bail application

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said in a bail application that O’Donoghue was not threatening or violent in any way during the incident. Garda Collins agreed but said the woman noticed that the intruder had opened the bathroom window and she felt he was going to escape through that.

O’Donoghue asked Judge Olann Kelleher to release him on bail saying he would not commit an offence if released. “I give my word. I know my word is not worth much,” O’Donoghue said.

Judge Kelleher said he had to have regard for the fact that this alleged burglary occurred when a woman was on her own in her house. He refused bail and remanded the accused in custody to appear at Cork District Court by video link from prison on February 9.

O’Donoghue said he and his new partner who is pregnant just wanted to make a fresh start together.

Cross-examining the accused, Sergeant John Kelleher said: “There is a new woman in your life and you want to make a new start – what about the woman in the house (that was burgled)?

"How do you think she feels?”

The defendant replied that she probably felt terrible.