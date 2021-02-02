Gardaí seize an estimated €1m in drugs and imitation firearms in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized drugs worth an estimated €1.1m and four imitation firearms after the search of 27 containers in a storage facility in the City West area.

Carried out as part of ongoing investigations into illegal drugs operations, the search by gardaí from District Detective Unit in Tallagh this morning found the illegal drugs after a searech under warrant.

The substantial quantity of drugs discovered includes:

Suspected cannabis herb valued at around €452,100

Suspected crack cocaine estimated to be worth approximately €542,500

Suspected cocaine valued at nearly €70,000

Pending analysis from the Forensic Science Ireland (FSI), the suspected drugs are thought to be worth over €1m in total.

Four imitation firearms were also seized during the course of the searches.

Gardaí from the Drugs Unit Tallaght, Burglary Response Unit DMR South, Emergency Response Unit, the Dog Unit and other local units took part in the operation.

No arrests have been made so far in this phase of the operation but investigations are continuing and an incident room has been set up at Tallaght Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved pending technical and forensic examination.