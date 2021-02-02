Son of singer Phil Collins charged with possession of cocaine in Killarney

Mr Collins, aged 44, a drummer, singer and musician in his own right, is charged with simple possession under Section 3 of the Drugs Acts, the court heard
Son of singer Phil Collins charged with possession of cocaine in Killarney

Singer and musician Phil Collins.

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 15:46
Anne Lucey

Simon Collins, the son of the well-known singer, songwriter and musician Phil Collins, was summonsed to appear before this week's sitting of Killarney District Court charged with possession of cocaine near Killarney a year ago.

Mr Collins, aged 44, a drummer, singer and musician in his own right, is charged with simple possession under Section 3 of the Drugs Acts, the court heard.

The Killarney court, sitting in Tralee on Tuesday, heard from his solicitor John Cashell that the case is to be contested.

The matter was mentioned at the call over list and it was adjourned to fix a date for hearing.

Collins, aged 44, of Greenane Cottage, Templenoe, Blackwater is charged that on January 18th, 2020, at Derrycunnihy, Killarney he had possession of cocaine, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Acts.

John Cashell. solicitor for Simon Collins, told Judge David Waters he was applying for a Discovery Order of all documents relating to the case. Mr Cashell said the case will be contested and Mr Collins will be pleading not guilty.

Judge Waters granted discovery of all material. The matter has been adjourned to April 20, next.

Simon Collins is a British-Canadian drummer and former lead vocalist of the rock band Sound of Contact. He is the son of English musician Phil Collins and Collins' first wife, Andrea Bertorelli.

Read More

447 Covid cases confirmed and 17 new deaths in Northern Ireland

More in this section

Voyeur. Pornography Man accused of possessing hundreds of child porn images seeks to stop trial
People enjoying House Party Gardaí issue over 150 fines after house parties discovered in nearly 10 counties
wooden judge on book on the desk Psychiatric assessment for Cork man accused of sexual assault
drugs#courtsperson: phil collinsperson: simon collinsperson: john cashellevent: kerryevent: killarney
(FILES) This file picture taken on Octob

Man avoids prison after being caught with cannabis worth €35,000

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 30, 2021

  • 7
  • 17
  • 21
  • 28
  • 38
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices