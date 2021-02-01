Gardaí issue over 150 fines after house parties discovered in nearly 10 counties

Gardaí enforcing Covid-19 regulations have issued more than 2,000 fines to date, and are confirming 1,200 further fines issued over the weekend after public health breaches.

Up until last Thursday, January 29, 2,239 fines had been given for public health violations, 2,100 of them for travel without a reasonable excuse.

Following the extension of the Level 5 lockdown until March 5, members of the public are still restricted to no more than 5km from their address for non-essential travel.

From the period January 29 to January 31, Gardaí issued over 280 fines at Dublin Airport to people for leaving the country for non-essential travel.

The €100 fines issued in each case have now been increased to €500 from today.

Gardaí also said that four people arrived in Dublin airport last Sunday without a PCR test.

The first €500 fine for non-essential international travel was issued this afternoon.

Since January 9, more than 300 people have arrived in the country without a PCR test, according to the Gardaí.

From January 16, anyone arriving in Ireland needs a negative PCR test result from within 72 hours prior to their arrival.

House parties fined

As well as increased policing of non-essential domestic and international travel, Gardaí said that they issued more than 150 fines for organising or attending a house party in counties across the country.

These included some house parties with large groups of up to 30 people at each party.

The counties where house parties were found in breach of regulations include:

Dublin;

Sligo;

Galway;

Kildare;

Kilkenny;

Westmeath;

Limerick;

Cork;

Tipperary.

'Potential dangers'

Gardaí said they are continuing to investigate potential breaches of public health regulations at weddings and funerals.

Under Level 5 regulations, six people may attend a wedding reception, while funerals are limited to 10 mourners.

Potential violations of public health measures at business premises including pubs, bars, restaurants, shops, hairdressers, beauticians are also under investigation.

Speaking today, Deputy Garda Commissioner for Policing and Security, John Twomey said the vast majority of the public is complying with guidelines but some people are continuing to place themselves and their families at risk.

"The vast majority of people continue to comply with the public health regulations. In doing so, they are protecting themselves and others.

"However, some people continue to engage in behaviour that puts themselves, their loved ones, their colleagues and their neighbours at risk of catching Covid-19.

"At this stage, no-one can say they aren’t fully aware of the public health advice and the potential dangers - including death and serious illness – of not following that advice," said Deputy Garda Commissioner, John Twomey.